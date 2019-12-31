Salah out as Klopp makes 3 changes | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Sheffield United
Liverpool will continue their march towards the title when they host Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday night. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select for the game:
Goalkeeper: There isn’t much to consider in goal as Alisson Becker is certain to keep his place between the sticks with Adrian on the bench.
Defence: Liverpool have limited options to rotate at the back as Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren remain on the sidelines. Joe Gomez has impressed in recent games so he’ll continue alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of the back four.
Klopp will no doubt want to carefully manage his squad after a hectic month but the key players should get a rest in the FA Cup clash at the weekend so I expect Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson to retain their places in the full-back positions against Sheffield United.
Midfield: However, Liverpool could freshen things up in the middle of the park on Thursday night. Jordan Henderson recovered from a shin injury to start against Wolves but he might be given a breather with James Milner recalled.
Adam Lallana put-in a solid shift at the weekend but I think we’ll see him drop back to the bench with Naby Keita recalled in midfield. Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain on the sidelines so Gini Wijnaldum is expected to keep his place in the middle of the park.
Attack: Liverpool have played 10 games in the last 31 days so Klopp will need to rotate when possible. Mohamed Salah has started in each of the last six matches so the Egyptian international may be given a breather against Sheffield United.
Sadio Mane should get a break for the Everton game on Sunday so I expect him to continue on the left wing while Roberto Firmino should also keep his place in the Liverpool attack as he’s been in fine form lately.
With Xherdan Shaqiri expected to miss out with a thigh injury Divock Origi could be recalled to play on the wing on Thursday night while youngsters Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones should be on the bench.
Here is how I think Liverpool will line up: