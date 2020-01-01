[Teams] Southampton vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups from St Mary’s
Tottenham will look to close-in on the top four with a win over Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium this afternoon.
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has freshened things up from the side that drew 2-2 at Norwich on Saturday with Moussa Sissoko recalled in midfield to start alongside Tangay Ndombele. Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso must settle for places on the bench.
It appears Tottenham will deploy a back four with Ryan Sessegnon at left-back while Serge Aurier keeps his place on the right. Jan Vertonghen lines-up alongside Toby Alderweireld so Davinson Sanchez in named among the substitutes while Juan Foyth drops out of the squad entirely.
Christian Eriksen keeps his place along with Dele Alli while Lucas Moura is recalled to support Harry Kane in the Tottenham attack this afternoon. Erik Lamela must settle for a place on the bench yet again.
As for Southampton, the in-form Danny Ings leads the line up front while Nathan Redmond will provide support in attack.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Southampton
McCarthy; Cédric, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Djenepo, Redmond; Ings.
Subs: Yoshida, Vestergaard, Long, Adams, Romeu, Obafemi, Gunn
Tottenham
Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sessegnon, Ndombele, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Lucas, Kane
Subs: Vorm, Sanchez, Tanganga, Skipp, Winks, Lo Celso, Lamela
geoful
January 1, 2020 at 4:54 pm
Levy needs shooting, it was a bad decision to sack Poch, but an even bigger mistake to bring in the has-been mourinho, he is a total moron and not fit to sit in a Spurs seat, he’s just come in for a quick buck, and has already proved that he can’t hack it, lets get someone in that doesn’t have a bigger ego than the club