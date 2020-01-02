[Teams] Liverpool vs Sheffield United: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield Liverpool will continue their march towards the title when they... Posted January 2, 2020

Arsenal target swoop for £45m star after Arteta confirms ‘significant’ injury blow Arsenal are on the look-out for defensive reinforcements after Calum... Posted January 2, 2020

Liverpool vs Sheff Utd preview | Team news | Expected Line-up’s | Prediction This is our match preview ahead of Liverpool's Premier League... Posted January 2, 2020

Man Utd star set for surgery as Solskjaer confirms major double injury blow Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed Paul Pogba... Posted January 2, 2020

[Teams] Arsenal vs Man Utd: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates Both sides desperately need a win when Arsenal take on... Posted January 1, 2020

[Teams] Southampton vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups from St Mary’s Tottenham will look to close-in on the top four with... Posted January 1, 2020