[Teams] Liverpool vs Sheffield United: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield
Liverpool will continue their march towards the title when they host Sheffield United at Anfield this evening.
Jurgen Klopp has named his strongest side with Trent Alexander-Arnold once again starting at right-back while Andy Robertson plays on the left side of the back four. With Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren still out injured Joe Gomez continues alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of defence.
Liverpool have made just one change from the side that beat Wolves last time out with Naby Keita recalled to start alongside Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum in midfield. Adam Lallana is the man to drop to the bench.
Mohamed Salah once again starts on the right wing with Sadio Mane on the left and Roberto Firmino leading the line up front. Divock Origi has to settle for a place on the bench alongside James Milner. Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones are also named among the substitutes.
Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:
Liverpool
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Salah, Mane, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Phillips, Milner, Lallana, Jones, Elliott, Origi
Sheffield United
Henderson, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Stevens, Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Mousset, McGoldrick
Subs: Verrips, Besic, McBurnie, Sharp, Jagielka, Robinson, Osborn