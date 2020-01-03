Duo return as Mourinho makes 9 changes | Expected Tottenham line-up vs Middlesbrough Tottenham take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside in the 3rd... Posted January 3, 2020

Man Utd hit by fresh double fitness blow ahead of Wolves trip + Pogba injury update Manchester United have been dealt a fresh double fitness blow... Posted January 3, 2020

[Teams] Liverpool vs Sheffield United: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield Liverpool will continue their march towards the title when they... Posted January 2, 2020

Arsenal target swoop for £45m star after Arteta confirms ‘significant’ injury blow Arsenal are on the look-out for defensive reinforcements after Calum... Posted January 2, 2020

Liverpool vs Sheff Utd preview | Team news | Expected Line-up’s | Prediction This is our match preview ahead of Liverpool's Premier League... Posted January 2, 2020

Man Utd star set for surgery as Solskjaer confirms major double injury blow Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed Paul Pogba... Posted January 2, 2020