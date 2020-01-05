[Teams] Middlesbrough vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups for FA Cup clash
Tottenham take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon.
Jose Mourinho has named arguably his strongest line-up with Hueng-min Son replacing the injured Harry Kane up front. Lucas Moura keeps his place in the Tottenham attack along with Dele Alli.
Christian Eriksen also starts with Giovani Lo Celso named among the substitutes while Harry Winks lines-up in midfield with Oliver Skipp on the bench. Ryan Sessegnon keeps his place in the Spurs starting eleven with Serge Aurier once again on the right.
Eric Dier starts in what could be a back three along with Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen with Davinson Sanchez named among the sub. Erik Lamela must also make-do with a place on the bench alongside youngster Troy Parrott.
Tottenham will be without the injured Hugo Lloris, Danny Rose, Tanguy Ndombele and Ben Davies for the FA Cup clash this afternoon.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Middlesbrough
Meijas, Spence, Howson, Fry, McNair, Coulson, Clayton, Saville, Tavernier, Roberts, Fletcher
Subs: Brynn, Wood, Liddle, Wing, Johnson, Nmecha, Gestede
Tottenham
Gazzaniga, Aurier, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sessegnon, Winks, Eriksen, Lucas, Dele, Son.
Subs: Vorm, Sanchez, Tanganga, Skipp, Lamela, Lo Celso, Parrott