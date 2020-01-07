[Teams] Man Utd vs Man City: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford
Manchester United take on Manchester City at Old Trafford in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final this evening.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided to start David De Gea in goal while Brandon Williams keeps his place at left-back. Aaron Wan-Bissaka returns on the right side of the back four with Phil Jones partnering Victor Lindelof in the absence of Harry Maguire.
Fred is recalled alongside Andreas Pereira in the Man Utd midfield with Nemanja Matic making way. Jesse Lingard is passed fit to start along with Mason Greenwood and Daniel James while Marcus Rashford captains the side. Anthony Martial is only named on the bench.
Pep Guardiola has opted to leave both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus on the bench so Man City start without a recognised striker. Raheem Sterling is expected to play as a make-shift No.9 with Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva offering support.
Ilkay Gundogan lines-up alongside Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne in midfield while Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker occupy the full-back positions. Nicolas Otamendi starts in defence alongside Fernandinho.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Man Utd
De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Lindelof, Williams, Fred, Pereira, Lingard, Greenwood, James, Rashford
Subs: Romero, Mata, Dalot, Matic, Gomes, Chong, Martial
Man City
Bravo, Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling
Subs: Ederson, Jesus, Aguero, Silva, Cancelo, Foden, E Garcia