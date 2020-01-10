Duo ruled out as Klopp makes 10 changes | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Tottenham
Liverpool take on Tottenham at the new White Hart Lane on Saturday evening. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select for the game:
Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker was given a rest for the 1-0 win over Everton last weekend so Klopp is set to recall his number one with Adrian dropping out despite his impressive display in the FA Cup tie.
Defence: Liverpool will make changes in defence with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson returning in the full-back areas after being rested last weekend. Neco Williams will make way for Alexander-Arnold at right-back after putting in a solid shift against the Toffees.
Virgil van Dijk will obviously be recalled with Nat Phillips dropping out. Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip are both close to returning to action but this game comes too soon so Joe Gomez will keep his place in the middle of the back four.
Midfield: Liverpool will be without Naby Keita as he’s been ruled out with an on-going groin problem while James Milner will also miss the trip to Tottenham after suffering a hamstring injury against Everton last time out.
Adam Lallana put-in a solid shift in the holding role last week but Jordan Henderson will be recalled tomorrow while Gini Wijnaldum should also come back into the side after being rested in the FA Cup tie.
Fabinho is close to resuming training after recovering from an ankle injury but he won’t be involved against Spurs, however, Alex Oxalde-Chamberlain is in contention and I think he’ll start alongside Wijnaldum and Henderson.
Attack: Liverpool should make wholesale changes in attack with Klopp recalling his big-guns against Tottenham. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are all set to come back into the starting eleven after being rested for the Mersey derby.
Takumi Minamino will drop to the bench along with Harvey Elliott and Divock Origi while match-winner Curtis Jones is also expected to make way despite scoring a stunning goal against the Toffees.
Xherdan Shaqiri is back in contention after recovering from a thigh injury but I think a place among the substitutes is the best the Swiss international can hope for against Spurs.
Here is how I think Liverpool will line up:
CHECK OUT OUR PREDICTED TOTTENHAM XI HERE