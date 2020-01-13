Personal terms agreed: Man Utd could complete £65m signing today
Manchester United could complete the signing of Bruno Fernandes as early as today after agreeing personal terms worth £5.1m-per-season with the Sporting Lisbon star, according to reports today.
Fernandes has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford this month after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer identified the 26-year-old as the man to strengthen his options in midfield and add some much-needed creativity to his squad.
Paul Pogba isn’t expected to return for another few weeks after undergoing surgery on an ankle injury that’s plagued him all season while Scott McTominay is also on the sidelines with a serious injury so Solskjaer has limited options in the middle of the park.
Speculation has been mounting that Fernandes could be on his way to United this winter after widespread reports emerged last week suggesting Sporting Lisbon chiefs were in London to hold formal transfer talks with the Manchester giants.
The rumours have intensified over the past 24 hours with The Sun citing Italian journalist Nicolo Schira as claiming that Manchester United have now agreed personal terms with Fernandes over a four-and-a-half-year contract worth around £5.1m [€6m] per season.
Schira said on Twitter:
#BrunoFernandes has agreed personal terms with #ManchesterUnited for a contract until 2025 with a wages of €6M a year as he nears a move from #Sporting. The clubs are in talks to finalize the deal in the next days.
The Sun go on to cite another report from Portuguese outlet TVI24 that supposedly claims United have agreed a fee with Sporting worth around £51m – although the newspaper doesn’t link directly to any story and I can’t find anything on TVI24’s website.
The Mirror reported on Sunday that Man Utd are ready to launch a £65m bid to sign Fernandes and the Express are today citing a report from A Bola that claims a deal could be completed today as the two clubs edge closer to an agreement.
The Portuguese outlet suggests that United are ready to meet Sporting’s £65m asking price by agreeing to pay £55m up front with a further £10m coming in additional add-ons. Again, there is no direct link from the Express to A Bola’s report online but the story was reportedly published in the print version of the newspaper.
Obviously with any transfer rumour we should take the reports with a pinch of salt until a deal is confirmed by either club but it does seem only a matter of time before Fernandes completes his move to Manchester United this month.
The Portuguese international would be an exciting addition to Solskjaer’s squad as he’s a goal-scoring attacking midfielder who would add a huge amount of creativity to the United team. Fernandes has provided 15 goals and 13 assists this season alone so I think United fans should be desperate for their club to get this deal over the line.
