Personal terms agreed: Man Utd could complete £65m signing today Man Utd could complete the signing of Bruno Fernandes today... Posted January 13, 2020

Formal talks intensify as Man Utd lead Tottenham in race to sign £59.6m star Manchester United believe they are still in pole position to... Posted January 11, 2020

[Teams] Tottenham vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from the New Tottenham Stadium Liverpool will be looking to tighten their grip at the... Posted January 11, 2020

[Teams] Man Utd vs Norwich: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning... Posted January 11, 2020

[Teams] Chelsea vs Burnley: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge Chelsea will be looking to cement their position in the... Posted January 11, 2020

[Teams] Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Selhurst Park Arsenal get back to Premier League action when we take... Posted January 11, 2020