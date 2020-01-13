Player undergoing Tottenham medical, deal could eventually be worth £56m [Sky Sports]
Gedson Fernandes is in London undergoing a medical ahead of an initial 18-month loan move to Tottenham that could see Spurs eventually pay Benfica £56m to make the deal permanent, according to Sky Sports News.
Fernandes has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in Portuguese football since breaking into the Benfica first team set-up and he’s attracted interest from a number of top European clubs.
The 21-year-old midfielder has seen his first team chances limited in recent months after falling out with boss Bruno Lage and it’s led to intense speculation the Portuguese giants will cash-in this month.
A move to the Premier League has been touted with Sky Sports claiming that both Chelsea and West Ham have shown a keen interest in signing Fernandes with the London duo reportedly tabling formal offers.
However, Jose Mourinho appears to have leveraged his relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes – who also represents Fernandes – as Sky Sports are one of several outlets claiming the player is set for a move to White Hart Lane.
Sky Sports say Tottenham have agreed a deal with Benfica to sign Fernandes on an initial 18-month loan with an option to make the move permanent for £56m if things work out well for all parties.
The media outlet claims personal terms won’t be a problem and BBC journalist Simon Stone says Fernandes is now at Hotspur Way undergoing his medical ahead of becoming Mourinho’s first signing since taking over at Spurs in November.
Stone Tweeted:
Gedson Fernandes having @SpursOfficial medical. Will become Jose Mourinho’s first signing.
Tottenham have been looking to strengthen their squad this month after being hit by a double blow with the news that Moussa Sissoko and Harry Kane have been ruled out until April with serious injuries.
If, as expected, he completes his move Fernandes will give Mourinho another option in midfield as he’s a box-to-box type who is capable of playing as an attacking midfielder or out on either wing.
The Portuguese international’s imminent arrival could open the door for Christian Eriksen to secure a move to Italy with reports suggesting he’s in talks with Inter Milan after refusing to sign a new contract at Spurs.