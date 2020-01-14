Liverpool boss confirms huge triple injury boost ahead of Man Utd showdown
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed a triple injury boost ahead of Sunday’s clash with Manchester United with Fabinho, Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip all returning to training.
Fabinho has been out since suffering ankle ligament damage during Liverpool’s draw with Napoli in the Champions League back in late November but the midfielder is set to resume full training this week after undertaking an individual training plan this month.
Matip has been on the sidelines for almost three months after aggravating a serious knee injury against Manchester United in October while Lovren hasn’t played since early December due to a troublesome thigh injury.
However, in a huge triple boost, Klopp says the defensive duo are also set to return to full training with the rest of the first team squad at Melwood over the coming days and will take part in preparations ahead of Sunday’s clash with Man Utd.
Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:
“I wait really until they are on the pitch and somebody tells me they are allowed to do the full session,”
“It looks like Joel will be in, it looks like Fabinho will be in maybe a day later, I’m not sure. Dejan, maybe he can be in as well.
“That means a lot and helps massively of course. But we will see how it looks. The week is very important.
“The game on Sunday against United, we all know what people expect from us from that game. It will be a big one as well and we try to be ready for that.”
It remains to be seen whether Fabinho, Matip or Lovren will be deemed fit enough to feature against United this weekend but their return to fitness will still come as a major boost to Klopp as he’s had to deal with a lengthy injury list in recent months.
The injury issues haven’t stopped Liverpool from storming their way towards the Premier League title as they extended their lead at the top to 14 points with a game in hand following a 1-0 win over Tottenham at the weekend.
The Reds have dropped just two points in the league this season – against Man Utd at Old Trafford – so they’ll be looking to maintain that sensational record with another victory at Anfield on Sunday.