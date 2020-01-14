[Teams] Tottenham vs Middlesbrough: Confirmed line-ups for FA Cup clash
Tottenham will welcome Middlesbrough to the New Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for their FA Cup third round reply this evening.
Jose Mourinho has kept faith with Japhet Tanganga as he starts in defence along with Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen meaning Juan Foyth must make do with a place on the bench while Toby Alderweireld isn’t involved. Ryan Sessegnon starts at left-back in place of Danny Rose while Serge Aurier is named on the bench.
Harry Winks keeps his place in the Tottenham midfield with Eric Dier joining him in the middle of the park. Giovani Lo Celso gets a recall to start alongside Christian Eriksen so Dele Alli is given a rest on the bench.
Erik Lamela is given a recall by Mourinho with Hueng-min Son given a well-earned breather while Lucas Moura leads the line up front in the continued absence of Harry Kane. There is no place for young striker Troy Parrott in the Tottenham squad.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Tottenham
Gazzaniga, Tanganga, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Sessegnon, Dier, Winks, Lo Celso, Eriksen, Lamela, Lucas.
Subs: Vorm, Foyth, Cirkin, Aurier, Skipp, Alli, Son
Middlesbrough
Mejias, Spence, Howson, McNair, Fry, Johnson, Clayton, Liddle, Wing, Nmecha, Fletcher
Subs: Brynn, Wood, Saville, Malley, Tavernier, Roberts, Gestede