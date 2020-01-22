[Teams] Tottenham vs Norwich: Confirmed line-ups from the New Tottenham Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur take on Norwich City at the New White Hart Lane this evening [7.30pm kick-off].
Jose Mourinho has recalled Hugo Lloris between the sticks after he recovered from a dislocated elbow that’s kept him out since October. Serge Aurier keeps his place at right-back but Ryan Sessegnon is recalled on the left with Japhet Tanganga making way. Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld start in the middle of the back four with Davinson Sanchez among the substitutes.
Tottenham line-up with Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso in midfield while Dele Alli retains his place in the central attacking midfield position so Eric Dier and Christian Eriksen have to settle for places on the bench.
Tanguy Ndombele is also among the subs after recovering from injury while January signing Gedson Fernandes remains on the bench tonight after making a cameo appearance against Watford at the weekend.
Erik Lamela keeps his place in the Spurs attack while Lucas Moura and Hueng-min Son also start so they’ll be under pressure to provide a threat in front of goal during the continued absence of Harry Kane.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Tottenham
Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sessegnon, Winks, Lo Celso, Dele, Lamela, Son, Lucas
Subs: Sanchez, Dier, Gazzaniga, Eriksen, Ndombele, Fernandes, Tanganga
Norwich
Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Byram, Tettey, McLean, Rupp, Duda, Cantwell, Pukki
Subs: Hernandez, Lewis, Stiepermann, Trybull, Drmic, Amadou, McGovern