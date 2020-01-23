[Teams] Wolves vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from Molineux
Liverpool will be looking to tighten their grip at the top of the Premier League table when they take on Wolves at Molineux tonight.
Jurgen Klopp has named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Manchester United last weekend. Alisson Becker once again starts in goal while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson occupy the full-back positions.
Joe Gomez continues alongside Virgil van Dijk in defence so fit-again Joel Matip must settle for a place among the substitutes. Fabinho isn’t risked from the start just yet having only just returned from a lengthy injury so Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum keep their places in Liverpool’s midfield.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also starts again but Adam Lallana misses the game with a virus. Klopp goes with his big guns up front with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane supporting Roberto Firmino in attack.
Naby Keita, James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri are out injured so Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones is among the substitutes tonight along with January signing Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Wolves
Rui Patricio, Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss, Doherty, Joao Moutinho, Neves, Jonny, Pedro Neto, Jimenez, Traore
Subs: Boly, Gibbs-White, Jota, Ruddy, Giles, Kilman, Ashley-Seal
Liverpool
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chanberlain, Salah, Mane, Firmino
Subs: Fabinho, Adrian, Minamino, Origi, Matip, Jones, Williams