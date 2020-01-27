Player in London ready to undergo medical after Tottenham submit £25m bid
The January transfer window is in full swing so we’ll bring you all the latest news and gossip from around the globe. Today, Tottenham close-in on the signing of Steven Bergwijn…
Steven Bergwijn is in London ready to undergo his medical after Tottenham tabled a £25.3m offer to sign the attacker from PSV Eindhoven this month, according to reports.
Jose Mourinho is looking to strengthen the squad he inherited from Mauricio Pochettino after taking over from the Argentinean coach in November and he desperately needs more options in attack.
Harry Kane has been ruled out until at least April after suffering a serious hamstring injury while Christian Eriksen is in Italy putting the finishing touches of his proposed move to Inter Milan.
Tottenham have been linked with a number of players in recent days but Bergwijn emerged as a prime target over the weekend with the Guardian one of several media outlets claiming Spurs have submitted an offer worth £25.3m for the PSV star.
The newspaper said Bergwijn was ready to travel to London to finalise the move and he wasn’t involved during PSV Eindhoven’s 1-1 draw with FC Twente on Sunday night after asking to be omitted in order to push through a move to Spurs.
The 22-year-old took to social media to deny reports he had refused to play for PSV by insisting he had spoken to boss Ernest Faber on Sunday morning after Tottenham had made their move.
Posting on Instagram, Bergwijn said:
“There is a whole lot written about me, which I have also read myself. I am really disappointed that it has come to this, there is no truth to it.
“I never refused to play for PSV, and would never do that. I have been there since I was young. PSV is in my heart. I have never refused to play for PSV, as you can see the media spins everything.
“I have indeed called the trainer, Ernest (Faber), this morning, and said that talks are going on, and he gave me permission. We had a good chat, and he wished me luck, everything went respectfully and according to plan.”
Sky Sports News are claiming that Bergwijn is now in London ready to undertake his medical and with personal terms not thought to be a problem, all that remains is for the two clubs to settle on a fee.
PSV are seemingly holding out for more than £25.3m but Bergwijn clearly wants to join Tottenham so a compromise deal is likely to be found before the transfer window closes at the end of the week.
The Dutch international is predominantly a left winger but he’s capable of playing anywhere across the front three so he’d be a very useful addition to Mourinho’s squad if Tottenham can get this deal over the line.