[Teams] West Ham vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from the London Stadium
Liverpool will be looking to tighten their grip at the top of the Premier League table when they take on West Ham at the London Stadium this evening.
Jurgen Klopp has recalled his big guns after resting his key men for the 2-2 draw at Shrewsbury in the FA Cup on Sunday. Alisson Becker returns in goal with Adrian dropping out while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson return in the full-back positions.
Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez come in for Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren – who drop to the bench – while Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum start in midfield for Liverpool. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also gets the nod with the likes of Curtis Jones, Fabinho and Naby Keita on the bench.
Sadio Mane misses out through injury so Divock Origi keeps his place in attack. The Belgian international is joined by Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in the Liverpool front three.
As for West Ham, David Moyes has opted to deploy a back five with 19-year-old Jeremy Ngakia making his full debut for the club. Lukasz Fabianski is passed fit to start in goal for the Hammers.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
West Ham
Fabianski, Ngakia, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Noble, Rice, Snodgrass, Haller, Lanzini.
Subs: Balbuena, Zabaleta, Sanchez, Fornals, Goncalo Cardoso, Ajeti, Randolph.
Liverpool
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, Origi.
Subs: Adrian, Keita, Matip, Minamino, Lovren, Jones, Fabinho.