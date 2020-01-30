Arsenal & Tottenham eyeing late move to sign £35m Danish international [Sky Sports]
The January transfer window is drawing to a close so we’ll bring you all the latest news and gossip from around the globe. Today, Tottenham and Arsenal are linked with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg….
Arsenal and Tottenham are eyeing a late move to sign Southampton’s £35m-rated midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg before the transfer window closes on Friday night, according to Sky Sports News.
Hojbjerg has become an integral part of the Southampton first team since joining the club from Bayern Munich in 2016 with the Danish international starting in 26 of their 28 games so far this season.
The 24-year-old’s impressive performances in the middle of the park have attracted interest from the upper echelons of the Premier League as Sky Sports News claim Tottenham are hoping to pull off a late swoop for the midfielder.
Jose Mourinho has already signed Gedson Fernandes and Steven Bergwijn this month but the Spurs boss is seemingly still in the market for another addition to his squad and he’s hoping to lure Hojbjerg to north London.
However, Tottenham will face competition as Sky Sports News claims Arsenal are showing a keen interest in signing Hojbjerg while Everton are also named as potential suitors for the Danish star.
Mikel Arteta has strengthen his defence by signing centre-back Pablo Mari on loan from Flamengo but the Arsenal boss could view Hojbjerg as a potential replacement for Dani Ceballos – who’s been tipped to end his loan from Real Madrid early.
Sky Sports say their colleague’s at Sky Italia have suggested Hojbjerg is valued at £35m so it would be a sizeable investment by Arsenal or Tottenham if they want to get a deal agreed before the window shuts on Friday night.
Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl will do all he can to keep hold of his captain until at least the summer but Hojbjerg’s contract has just 18-months left to run so Southampton chiefs may be tempted to cash-in before his value drops.
Let’s see how things develop over the coming hours but time is running out before the window closes so Arsenal and Tottenham will have to act fast if they want to get anything agreed before Friday’s deadline.
Grandad
January 30, 2020 at 2:53 pm
35m for Hjojberg ?The World has gone mad.A very average player and not good enough for Arsenal.
THFC FOREVER
January 30, 2020 at 3:14 pm
How can Spurs afford him?? thought we only had a budget of 10 mil for a forward.
Now we’re looking at at a £35 mil player. LIES being told somewhere as usual. This is prob bull!!