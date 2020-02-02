[Teams] Tottenham vs Man City: Confirmed line-ups from the New Tottenham Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur entertain defending Premier League champions Manchester City in north London this afternoon.
Jose Mourinho has handed a debut to January signing Steven Bergwijn as the Dutch international lines-up with Hueng-min Son and Lucas Moura in the Tottenham attack. Erik Lamela has to settle for a place on the bench.
Davinson Sanchez keeps his place in defence ahead of Jan Vertonghen while Giovani Lo Celso and Dele Alli start along with Harry Winks in midfield for Spurs. Tanguy Ndombele is named among the substitutes.
Pep Guardiola has opted to go with Nicolas Otamendi and Fernandinho in the middle of the back four while Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan play together in midfield. Bernardo and David Silva are both named on the Man City bench.
Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling all support Sergio Aguero with Gabriel Jesus among the subs for the visitors.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Tottenham
Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga, Winks, Lo Celso, Dele, Bergwijn, Son, Lucas.
Subs: Gazzaniga, Vertonghen, Dier, Ndombele, Sessegnon, Gedson, Lamela
Man City
Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero.
Subs: Bravo, G Jesus, Bernardo, D Silva, Cancelo, Foden, Garcia.