Liverpool confirm double injury boost but attacker ruled out of Norwich trip
Liverpool have confirmed a double injury boost ahead of their clash with Norwich City as Sadio Mane and James Milner are both fit for the trip to Carrow Road on Saturday evening.
Mane has missed Liverpool’s last four matches due to a thigh injury that he picked up against Wolves last month but the attacker returned to full training during the winter break and Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he’s now available for selection tomorrow night.
Milner hasn’t featured since Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United at the start of January after suffering a hamstring injury but the versatile midfielder has also resumed full training recently and could make his return against Norwich.
The duo’s return to fitness means Klopp is close to having a full squad available as Xherdan Shaqiri is the only significant first team player still on the sidelines. The Swiss attacker is working his way back from a calf injury and remains on the treatment table along with Nathaniel Clyne and Paul Glatzel.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference today, Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:
“Of course they are in contention, it’s clear. When Millie and Sadio are back, you start thinking immediately. That’s how it is.
“It looks like – and I hope it stays like this – apart from Shaqiri, Clyne and Glatzel, all players are in training.
“We have some good options and hopefully it stays like this, that would be really great for the decisive part of the season now.
“It’s good news. They both trained from Monday – and they both trained through the last week anyway – so they are in contention.”
Klopp now has a wealth of options at his disposal as he takes his Liverpool squad to Carrow Road looking to extend their unassailable lead at the top of the Premier League table with another victory over Norwich.
The Reds currently sit a whopping 22-points ahead of Manchester City and with their nearest rivals not playing this weekend, Liverpool can open up a staggering 25-point advantage with a win tomorrow evening.