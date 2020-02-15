[Teams] Norwich vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from Carrow Road
Liverpool will look to tighten their ironclad grip on the Premier League title when they take on Norwich City at Carrow Road this evening.
Jurgen Klopp has decided not to risk Sadio Mane from the start as the attacker has only recently recovered from a thigh injury so he has to settle for a place among the substitutes. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will therefore start in a more advanced role.
Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino start in the Liverpool attack so Divock Origi is named on the bench but there is no place for January signing Takumi Minamino in the Reds squad this evening.
Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum are joined by Naby Keita in midfield so Fabinho, James Milner and Adam Lallana miss out. Klopp has opted to stick with Joe Gomez alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of defence so Dejan Lovren has to settle for a place on the bench.
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are once again in the full-back positions for Liverpool as Klopp recalls all of his big guns after resting his first team squad for the FA Cup win over Shrewsbury last time out.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Norwich
Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Byram, Tettey, McLean, Rupp, Duda, Cantwell, Pukki
Subs: Fahrmann, Godfrey, Vrancic, Hernandez, Lewis, Buendia, Drmic
Liverpool
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Lovren, Milner, Lallana, Fabinho, Mane, Origi