[Teams] Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups from Villa Park
Tottenham Hotspur will look to close-in on the top four with a win over Aston Villa at Villa Park this afternoon.
Jose Mourinho has opted to start with Davinson Sanchez alongside Toby Alderweireld in the middle of the Tottenham back four meaning Jan Vertonghen has to settle for a place on the bench. Ben Davies is fit to return at left-back after recovering from injury so Japhet Tanganga drops out while Serge Aurier keeps his place at right-back.
Eric Dier is recalled to start in midfield alongside Harry Winks so Tanguy Ndombele, Oliver Skipp and Gedson Fernandes have to settle for places among the substitutes this afternoon. Dele Alli keeps his place in the Tottenham starting eleven but Giovani Lo Celso is named on the bench.
January signing Steven Bergwijn starts in the Spurs attack along with Hueng-min Son and Lucas Moura but Erik Lamela misses out with a groin injury so he’s on the sidelines along with Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko.
As for Aston Villa, Pepe Reina starts in goal while Danny Drinkwater lines-up in midfield. Jack Grealish will be the man to watch in the Villa attack.
Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:
Aston Villa
Reina; Hause, Engels, Konsa; Targett, Luiz, Drinkwater, Guilbert; Grealish, Samatta, El Ghazi.
Subs: Nyland, Elmohamady, Taylor, Nakamba, Hourihane, Trezeguet, Baston
Tottenham
Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Dier, Winks, Dele, Bergwijn, Son, Lucas.
Subs: Gazzaniga, Vertonghen, Tanganga, Skipp, Ndombele, Gedson, Lo Celso