[Teams] Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League tie
Liverpool take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Metropolitano Stadium this evening.
Jurgen Klopp has recalled Sadio Mane to the starting eleven after the attacker made a successful return from a thigh injury by scoring the winning goal off the bench during Liverpool’s 1-0 win at Norwich City at the weekend.
Mane lines-up alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino this evening while Fabinho starts with Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum in midfield. It means Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have to settle for places on the bench along with James Milner – who’s fit after a hamstring injury.
Joe Gomez keeps his place alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of the back four while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson occupy the full-back positions. Joel Matip is named among the substitutes along with Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino.
Alisson Becker obviously starts in goal for Liverpool so Klopp has selected arguably his best first choice eleven for the first time this season.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Atletico Madrid
Oblak, Vrsaljko, Savic, Felipe, Lodl, Koke, Saul, Thomas, Lemar, Correa, Morata
Subs: Adan, Gimenez, Hermoso, Llorente, Vitolo, Carrasco, Costa
Liverpool
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi, Matip