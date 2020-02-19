[Teams] Tottenham vs RB Leipzig: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash
Tottenham will be desperate to secure a first leg lead when they take on RB Leipzig in their Champions League last-16 tie in north London this evening.
Jose Mourinho has opted to start Gedson Fernandes in midfield alongside Harry Winks so Eric Dier and Tangauy Ndombele have to settle for places among the substitutes along with Oliver Skipp.
Davinson Sanchez continues his partnership alongside Toby Alderweireld in the middle of defence so Jan Vertonghen is once again named on the bench while Ben Davies keeps his place at left-back with Japhet Tanganga missing out.
Serge Aurier continues at right-back, Hugo Lloris captains the Tottenham side in goal while Giovani Lo Celso gets a start in midfield. Steven Bergwijn lines-up alongside Dele Alli and Lucas Moura in attack in the absence of the injured Harry Kane and Hueng-min Son.
As for Leipzig, dangerman Timo Werner leads the line up front while Lukas Klostermann and Marcel Halstenberg fill-in at centre-back in the absence of Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate.
Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:
Tottenham
Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Gedson, Lo Celso, Dele, Bergwijn, Lucas.
Subs: Gazzaniga, Vertonghem, Tanganga, Dier, Skipp, Ndombele, Lamela
RB Leipzig
Gulacsi, Mukiele, Klostermann, Halstenberg, Angelino, Sabitzer, Laimer, Ampadu, Nkunku, Schick, Werner
Subs: Mvogo, Haidara, Poulson, Fosberg, Lookman, Wolf, Olmo