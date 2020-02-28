Liverpool team news update: Klopp confirms 3 players will miss Watford clash
Liverpool will look to take another step closer to securing the Premier League title when they take on Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening.
Ahead of the game, boss Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and he’s provided a team news and injury update including the latest on the fitness of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri.
Henderson missed Liverpool’s 3-2 victory over West Ham earlier this week after suffering a hamstring injury during their Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid on February 18th.
The Reds skipper was initially ruled out for around three weeks but Klopp has reported he’s already back running. Henderson will still miss tomorrow evening’s trip to Vicarage Road but Klopp is quietly hopeful the midfielder could be back for Tuesday’s FA Cup clash with Chelsea.
Milner also sat out Liverpool’s comeback win over West Ham due to a minor muscle problem but the veteran midfielder is making good progress and could be available for the trip to Stamford Bridge next week.
Shaqiri, meanwhile, hasn’t played since mid-January due to a niggling calf injury that’s taken longer than hoped to heal. Klopp suggests the Swiss international will miss at least another two games but he’s edging closer to making his comeback.
Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:
“[They are] all coming closer, much closer.
“Hendo is running, Millie is running and even more. It was not enough for this game now, but we will see – especially with Millie – what we can do for Tuesday.
“I’m not sure about Hendo, and Shaq not yet, but they are all coming closer.”
So Klopp will be without three players for Saturday’s clash with Watford but he’s still got a very healthy squad to choose from as Liverpool look to maintain their formidable record in the Premier League and go one step closer to sealing the title with a win at Vicarage Road.