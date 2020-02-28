Team news: Tottenham boss confirms double injury boost but 5 men miss Wolves game
Tottenham will continue to push for the top four when they take on Wolves at the New White Hart Lane on Sunday afternoon.
Ahead of the game, boss Jose Mourinho has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and he’s confirmed a major injury boost with the news that Harry Kane is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a hamstring injury.
Kane has been on the sidelines since suffering the injury against Southampton on New Year’s Day and there were fears he wouldn’t play again this season after undergoing surgery last month.
However, Spurs confirmed on TottenhamHotspur.com earlier today that Kane has now commenced on-field rehabilitation and Mourinho told reporters shortly after that he hopes to have the striker available for the latter stages of the season.
The Tottenham boss is quoted as saying by the Guardian:
“It gives me a hope of, instead of one or two matches, three, four or five. I don’t know. Just speculating a little bit but the feelings are good. He’s doing what he can do at this stage but always with a good feeling.
“When he was injured, I told you, I’ll forget him, then I told you one or two games – Crystal Palace or Leicester. At the moment, I have better hopes than that so hopefully that feeling is right and he can help us in the last part of the season.
“Every time he has a problem, he’s the kind of guy that doesn’t accept protocols, a date, a fixture. He always tries to go ahead. He’s the kind of guy that we have a very good control and communication with. Sometimes the players break protocol and come earlier than expected. It happened with Hugo Lloris, who played a couple of weeks before we could expect. Let’s see with Harry. He’s obviously a great professional and a fighter and he wants to be back as soon as possible.”
In a double boost, Mourinho also suggested that Hueng-min Son could be available again before the end of the season with the attacker possibly wearing a cast to protect his broken arm.
Son is due to return to England from Seoul soon but will have to self-isolate himself for two weeks when he flies-in from South Korea due to government protocols regarding the Coronavirus.
Mourinho told the Guardian:
“That’s another hope but of course we’re far from it. He’s coming back to England very soon. Then of course he’ll have to follow some safety protocols because he flies from Seoul. When his recovery starts, we’ll try all the possibilities to have him back for some matches. I cannot imagine when. But there’s a good possibility that before the end of the season, we have Harry and Sonny playing together.”
It would be a big boost for Tottenham to have Kane and Son back before the end of the season as they look to qualify for the Champions League but obviously Mourinho will have to make-do without the pair for Sunday’s clash with Wolves.
Ryan Sessegnon is also expected to miss the game this weekend due to a hip injury that kept him out of the defeat at Chelsea last Saturday while Moussa Sissoko continues to recover from a knee injury.
However, there is some positive news for Tottenham as Juan Foyth is back in full training after recovering from a groin injury but the defender is unlikely to be available for selection against Wolves due to a lack of match fitness.