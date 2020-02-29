[Teams] Watford vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from Vicarage Road
Liverpool will look to take another step closer to securing the Premier League title when they take on Watford at Vicarage Road this evening.
Jurgen Klopp has been forced into a chance in defence as Joe Gomez has been ruled out with a minor knock so Dejan Lovren comes in alongside Virgil Van Dijk with Joel Matip having to settle for a place on the bench.
Liverpool make a change in midfield too as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is handed a recall with Naby Keita missing out with a hip injury while Fabinho and Gini Wijnaldum keep their places in the middle of the park.
Klopp has gone with his strongest front three with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane once again supporting Roberto Firmino up front so Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino are named among the substitutes.
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson occupy the full-back positions while youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever and Curtis Jones join Adam Lallana on the bench for the visitors this evening.
As for Watford, Troy Deeney once again starts up front and is supported by Gerard Deulofeu and Ismaila Sarr. Danny Welbeck is named among the substitutes.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Watford
Foster; Femenía, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina; Hughes, Capoue; Sarr, Doucouré, Deulofeu; Deeney.
Subs: Gomes, Dawson, Welbeck, Chalobah, Gray, Pussetto, Pereyra
Liverpool
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Matip, Hoever, Lallana, Jones, Minamino, Origi