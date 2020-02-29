Key man returns as Mourinho makes 3 changes | Expected Tottenham line-up vs Wolves
Tottenham will continue to push for the top four when they take on Wolves at the New White Hart Lane on Sunday afternoon. Here is the side we think Jose Mourinho will select for the game:
Goalkeeper: There is no point deliberating for too long over who’ll start in goal as Hugo Lloris is certain to keep the gloves with Paulo Gazzaniga on the bench.
Defence: Mourinho went with a back three/five during the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea last weekend but the Tottenham boss is being tipped to revert to a flat back four against Wolves tomorrow. Jan Vertonghen is likely to be the man to make way with Davinson Sanchez once again partnering Toby Alderweireld in the middle of defence.
We should see a change on the right as Serge Aurier is in-line for a recall having been on the bench at Stamford Bridge last time out. Japhet Tanganga will drop to the bench with Ben Davies keeping his place on the left.
Midfield: Tottenham are expected to mix things up in midfield as they were poor in the middle of the park against Chelsea with January signing Gedson Fernandes pushing for a recall.
Harry Winks should keep his place in the holding role meaning Eric Dier will have to settle for a place among the substitutes while Giovani Lo Celso is expected to be retained as he’s been hitting some form in recent matches.
Therefore, Tanguy Ndombele is the man most likely to make way for Gedson Fernandes if Mourinho recalls the Portuguese youngster. Moussa Sissoko remains on the sidelines with a knee injury while Ryan Sessegnon is ruled out with a groin issue.
Attack: Tottenham continue to have major issues up front as Hueng-min Son and Harry Kane remain unavailable. Son is due to arrive back in England soon and could play with a cast to protect his broken arm but he won’t be in contention for a few weeks yet.
Kane is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a hamstring injury but the striker is still a number of weeks away from being available for selection so Steven Bergwijn is expected to continue up front tomorrow.
Lucas Moura should keep his place in the Spurs attack while the switch in formation should see Dele Alli recalled after he was named on the bench against Chelsea last time out. Erik Lamela will be an option from the bench for Mourinho.
Here is how I expect Tottenham to line-up:
The Druid
February 29, 2020 at 9:02 pm
Good news and very helpful if Son can return and play with a cast.At least Son won’t be anxious to put his form and wellness at risk by trying to race back into meaningless form-destroying International football.