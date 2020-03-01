[Teams] Everton vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Goodison Park
Manchester United will look to close-in on the top four when they take on Everton at Goodison Park this afternoon.
Anthony Martial has been passed fit to start for United after recovering from a muscle issue that kept him out of the Europa League win over Club Brugge on Thursday night. Odion Ighalo drops to the bench despite scoring his first goal in United’s colours last time out.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made five changes in total from the side that started against Brugge with David De Gea recalled in goal meaning Sergio Romero makes way. Victor Lindelof is also given a recall alongside Harry Maguire in defence so Eric Bailly must settle for a place among the substitutes.
Nemanja Matic joins Fred and Scott McTominay in the middle of the park with Bruno Fernandes at the tip of what appears to be a midfield diamond for Manchester United this afternoon. Mason Greenwood starts for the visitors with Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard on the bench.
As for Everton, Theo Walcott is fit to return in attack while Andre Gomes makes his first start since recovering from an ankle injury. Richarlison joins Dominic Calvert-Lewin up front with Moise Kean among the subs.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Everton
Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Baines, Walcott, Davies, Sigurdsson, Gomes, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Virginia, Delph, Mina, Iwobi, Sidibe, Bernard, Kean
Man Utd
De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Matic, Fred, Fernandes, Greenwood, Martial
Subs: Romero, Bailly, Williams, Mata, Lingard, Pereira, Ighalo.