[Teams] Tottenham vs Wolves: Confirmed line-ups from the New Tottenham Stadium
Tottenham will continue to push for the top four when they take on Wolves at the New White Hart Lane this afternoon.
Jose Mourinho has recalled Dele Alli to the starting eleven after he was named on the bench for the defeat at Chelsea last weekend. However, Hugo Lloris has been ruled out with a groin injury so Paulo Gazzaniga comes in between the sticks.
Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are both named on the bench with Japhet Tanganga starting alongside Davinson Sanchez in the middle of defence. Serge Aurier is recalled to start at right-back while Ben Davies continues on the left.
Steven Bergwijn starts along with Lucas Moura in the Tottenham attack with Hueng-min Son and Harry Kane both still injured while Eric Dier joins Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso in midfield.
Tanguy Ndombele and Gedson Fernandes must settle for places on the Spurs bench while youngster Troy Parrot is also named among the substitutes this afternoon.
As for Wolves, Adama Traore supports Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez in attack while Joao Moutinho continues alongside Ruben Neves in midfield.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Tottenham
Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Tanganga, Davies, Dier, Winks, Lo Celso, Dele, Bergwijn, Lucas
Subs: Vorm, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Skipp, Gedson, Ndombele, Parrott
Wolves
Patricio, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Doherty, Vinagre, Moutinho, Neves, Traore, Jota, Jimenez
Subs: Ruddy, Neto, Podence, Gibbs-White, Dendoncker, Kilman, Buur