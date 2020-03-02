Kepa recalled as Lampard makes 5 changes | Expected Chelsea line-up vs Liverpool
Chelsea take on Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup on Tuesday night. Here is the team we expect Frank Lampard to select for the game:
Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga has been axed as Chelsea’s number one in recent weeks but the Spaniard could be recalled for this FA Cup clash so Willy Caballero will drop to the bench.
Defence: Chelsea have been deploying a back three/five in recent games and Lampard is being tipped to retain that system against Liverpool tomorrow night so we should see Cesar Azpilicueta on the right side of the defence.
Fikayo Tomori may keep his place after starting during the draw at Bournemouth on Saturday but we could see one change with Antonio Rudiger recalled after being named on the bench at the weekend. Andreas Christensen would be the man to make way.
Marcos Alonso continued his fine recent form in front of goal after scoring a brace on Saturday so he’s expected to keep his place in the left wing-back position while Reece James should once again start on the right against Liverpool.
Midfield: Chelsea will continue to be without N’Golo Kante as he’s still recovering from a muscle injury that hampered him for the past fortnight but Jorginho is likely to keep his place in the holding role tomorrow evening.
Mateo Kovacic could get a rest with Ross Barkley being recalled in the middle of the park while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is another option for Lampard – although he’s expected to start from the bench against Liverpool as he continues to work his way back to full match fitness.
Attack: Chelsea will be without Tammy Abraham as he’s still overcoming a niggling ankle issue. Olivier Giroud has started the past three matches but Michy Batshuayi could be recalled in order to give the Frenchman a breather.
Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi are still unavailable so Mason Mount is expected to continue in attack while Willian is pushing for a recall with Pedro the man most likely to drop out.
Here is how we think Chelsea will line-up:
CHECK OUT OUR PREDICTED LIVERPOOL XI HERE