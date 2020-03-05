Duo ruled out as Klopp makes 6 changes | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Bournemouth
Liverpool will take on Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday afternoon. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select for the game:
Goalkeeper: There is no doubt Klopp will recall number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker as long as the Brazilian doesn’t pick up a late injury. Adrian was at fault for one of the Chelsea goals on Tuesday so he’s set to drop to the bench.
Defence: Liverpool actually fielded a strong defence at Stamford Bridge with only Trent Alexander-Arnold rested. However, the right-back will be recalled on Saturday with youngster Neco Williams making way.
Virgil van Djik will continue to marshal the back four while Joe Gomez could retain his place ahead of Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip as the youngster has enjoyed an excellent campaign. Andy Robertson will also keep his place at left-back.
Midfield: The Reds will continue to be without Jordan Henderson as the skipper is still working his way back to full fitness from a thigh injury but Klopp is still expected to recall a couple of players in the middle of the park.
Gini Wijnaldum is set to come back into the starting eleven after he was rested from the matchday squad against Chelsea last time out while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is favourite to start after being named on the bench at Stamford Bridge.
Therefore, Adam Lallana and Curtis Jones are set to drop out as Fabinho will keep his place in the holding role for Liverpool. James Milner may have to settle for a place among the substitutes once again this weekend while Naby Keita remains a doubt with a groin injury.
Attack: Mohamed Salah was a sub for the FA Cup defeat at Chelsea but the Egyptian international is expected to be recalled against Bournemouth as Liverpool look to get back to winning ways following consecutive defeats.
Klopp may have one eye on next week’s huge Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid but he’s still expected to field his strongest side on Saturday so Roberto Firmino should be recalled to lead the line up front.
Sadio Mane was the only key attacker to start against Chelsea but he should keep his place with the likes of Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi dropping to the subs bench. However, Xherdan Shaqiri remains out with a calf problem.
Here is how I think Liverpool will line up: