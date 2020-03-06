Liverpool team news: Klopp confirms huge fresh injury blow as 3 players miss B’mouth
Liverpool will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.
Ahead of the game, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this afternoon and he’s provided a full team news and injury update including the latest on several members of his squad.
Unfortunately, Klopp has revealed a huge fresh injury blow with the news that Alisson Becker has been ruled for at least the next two games after picking up a muscle injury in training.
The Liverpool number one sustained the injury in the build-up to Liverpool’s FA Cup defeat to Chelsea earlier this week and Klopp says the Brazilian international will now miss Saturday’s clash with Bournemouth.
Worryingly for the Merseysiders, Klopp also revealed that Alisson will be forced to sit out Liverpool’s crucial Champions League second leg with Atletico Madrid at Anfield next week so Adrian is set to deputise between the sticks.
Klopp is quoted as saying the Evening Standard:
“Unfortunately, Alisson is out. Hurt in training before the Chelsea game. Little incident, we all thought it was nothing.”
“Scan the next day and they found something, so now he’s out. We’ll see next week for sure.
“Small muscle. You could all [do] your work still, but for a professional goalkeeper it is slightly different.”
“I don’t want to say no but I don’t know if he will be available for that [Everton game on March 16].
“He’s not available for the next week, not for tomorrow and not the next week. Then we have to judge the situation.
“I would say after the international break he is back 100 per cent, whatever we can get before then, we will see.”
Elsewhere, Liverpoolfc.com report that Klopp also confirmed Jordan Henderson will once again be missing this weekend as the Reds skipper continues to overcome a thigh injury that’s kept him out of action recently.
Xherdan Shaqiri is also still working his way back to fitness from a calf injury but there is some positive news for Liverpool as Naby Keita is back in full training after missing the last few games with a groin issue.