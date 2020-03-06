Star man misses out as Pep makes 4 changes | Expected Man City line-up vs Man Utd
Manchester City take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. Here is the line-up we expect Pep Guardiola to select:
Goalkeeper: Claudio Bravo kept goal for the 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday night but Ederson is set to be recalled this weekend.
Defence: Kyle Walker was given the night off for the trip to Hillsborough in midweek so he’ll be brought back into the starting eleven at right-back with Joao Cancelo making way while Benjamin Mendy should keep his place at left-back ahead of Oleksandr Zinchenko.
John Stones is unlikely to keep his place in the middle of the Man City defence so Fernandinho is expected to start alongside Nicolas Otamendi against Manchester United on Sunday.
Midfield: City are sweating over the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne after he missed the win over Sheffield Wednesday with a shoulder injury that he picked up during the win over Aston Villa in the League Cup final last weekend.
City will give De Bruyne every chance to prove his fitness but their star man is being tipped to miss out so a place on the bench is perhaps the best he can hope for at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.
David Silva could therefore keep his place along with Bernardo Silva against United while Rodri should once again start in the defensive midfield role meaning that Ilkay Gundogan has to settle for a place among the substitutes.
Phil Foden is pushing for a recall in midfield but I think the youngster may have to make do with a spot on the bench this weekend.
Attack: Raheem Sterling has hit a sticky patch of form lately so the England international will be hoping for the chance to impress against Man Utd while Riyad Mahrez should also start in the City attack as Leroy Sane is still short of fitness following a serious knee injury.
Gabriel Jesus is pushing for a recall up front but I think we’ll see Sergio Aguero given the nod against Man Utd after he scored the winner during the win over Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.
This is the team I expect to see from Man City: