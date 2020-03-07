[Teams] Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield
Liverpool will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Bournemouth at Anfield this lunchtime.
Jurgen Klopp has given Andy Robertson a rest ahead of next week’s Champions League second leg against Atletico Madrid so James Milner starts at left-back this afternoon. Adrian comes in for Alisson Becker – who’s ruled out with a hip injury.
Trent Alexander-Arnold returns at right-back after being rested for the FA Cup defeat at Chelsea last time out so Neco Williams drops to the bench. Joe Gomez continues alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of defence meaning Joel Matip has to settle for a place on the bench.
Gini Wijnaldum is recalled along with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield while Fabinho keeps his place in the holding role so Adam Lallana has to settle for a substitutes role today. Naby Keita is back on the bench after recovering from a knock.
Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are recalled up front as they join Sadio Mane in the Liverpool attack with Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino dropping to the bench after starting against Chelsea in midweek.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Liverpool
Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Milner, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Lonergan, Keita, Minamino, Lallana, Origi, Matip, Williams.
Bournemouth
Ramsdale, Stacey, S. Cook, Ake, Smith Billing, Lerma, L. Cook, Stanislas, C. Wilson, Fraser
Subs: Boruc, Surman, Gosling, Rico, Simpson, Surridge, Solanke