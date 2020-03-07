[Teams] Burnley vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups from Turf Moor
Tottenham will be looking to continue their push for the top four when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor this evening.
Jose Mourinho has been handed a boost as Hugo Lloris has been passed fit to return after recovering from a muscle problem. Michel Vorm drops out of the squad following his start in the FA Cup penalty shoot-out defeat to Norwich in midweek so Paulo Gazzaniga retains his place on the bench.
Japhet Tanganga starts at right-back so Serge Aurier is named among the substitutes while Jan Vertonghen continues at left-back with Ben Davies missing out. Eric Dier keeps his place while Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld also start so Tottenham could be lining-up with a back five this evening.
Oliver Skipp keeps his place in midfield after a positive showing in midweek while Tanguy Ndombele is recalled with Harry Winks dropping to the bench alongside Gedson Fernandes and Giovani Lo Celso.
Dele Alli and Steven Bergwijn start once again in the Tottenham attack but Lucas Moura gets a well-earned rest with Erik Lamela coming back into the starting eleven. Ryan Sessegnon is back on the bench for Spurs after recovering from injury.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Burnley
Pope, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Wood, Rodriguez
Subs: Brownhill, Brady, Hart, Pieters, Lennon, Vydra, Long
Tottenham
Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Skipp, Ndombele, Lamela, Dele, Bergwijn.
Subs: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sessegnon, Winks, Lo Celso, Gedson, Lucas