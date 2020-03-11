Liverpool vs Atletico preview | Confirmed team news | Expected line-ups | Prediction
Liverpool will be looking to turn the tie around when they take on Atletico Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League this evening.
The Reds crashed to a disappointing 1-0 defeat in the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium three weeks ago so they need to overturn that deficit at Anfield tonight if they’re to maintain hopes of successfully defending their Champions League trophy this season.
Liverpool will always be confident of winning on home soil as they’ve turned Anfield into a fortress again and Jurgen Klopp has called on the home fans to make it a hostile reception for the Altetico Madrid players.
However, Diego Simeone is adamant his squad will be able to cope with the atmosphere and Atletico Madrid will no doubt use all the tricks in the book to frustrate Liverpool as they look to book their place in the quarter-finals.
The Merseysiders come into the game after taking another stop towards winning the Premier League title after opening up a 25-point lead over Manchester City with a 2-1 comeback win over Bournemouth on Saturday.
That victory was important as Liverpool had lost their two previous games against Watford and Chelsea, and Klopp wouldn’t have wanted his side to head into a huge clash with Altetico off the back of another disappointing result.
Team news
Liverpool have been handed a major boost as Jordan Henderson is fit to return after recovering from a thigh injury that’s kept him out of the last four matches in all competitions and the skipper is expected to be given an immediate recall.
Andy Robertson is also set to return at left-back after the Scottish international missed the win over Bournemouth as a precaution due to a minor hamstring issue. James Milner is will drop to the bench.
However, Liverpool will continue to be without the services of Alisson Becker as the Brazilian goalkeeper is still nursing a hip injury so Adrian will once again deputise in between the sticks this evening while Xherdan Shaqiri remains out with a calf injury.
As for Atletico, they hope Kieran Trippier is fit to start after picking up a knock at the weekend while Alvaro Morata and Thomas Lemar are also minor fitness doubts. Joao Felix is set to start after making his return from injury on Saturday.
Expected line-ups
Prediction
Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid: Liverpool know this will be a tough game against a very well organised Atletico Madrid side who will defend their narrow lead with their lives. However, Liverpool are formidable at Anfield and Klopp has never lost a home Champions League game [W11 D4] so I fully expect the hosts to win tonight. The key is to keep a clean sheet so it will all be about finding a balance between searching the goals they need and keeping Madrid out at the other end.
Liverpool haven’t been playing at their best lately but Anfield is a special place on European nights and that will no doubt give the players the lift they need. I expect a nervy game but am backing the Reds to edge a 2-0 win that will be enough to see them progress to the quarter-finals 2-1 on aggregate.