[Teams] Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield
Liverpool will be looking to turn the tie around when they take on Atletico Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League this evening.
Jurgen Klopp has been handed a boost as Jordan Henderson if fit to return after recovering from a thigh injury and the Reds skipper is given an immediate recall to start in midfield. Gini Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain keep their places so Fabinho the man to make way.
Alisson Becker remains out with a hip problem so Adrian continues between the sticks while Andy Robertson is fit to return at left-back after missing the win over Bournemouth with a minor hamstring issue. James Milner therefore drops to the bench.
Joe Gomez keeps his place alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of the Liverpool defence and Trent Alexander-Arnold starts at right-back so Joel Matip has to settle for a subs role this evening.
Klopp has predictably gone with his big guns as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane once again support Roberto Firmino in attack so Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino are on the bench along with Adam Lallana. There is no place for Naby Keita in the Liverpool matchday squad.
As for Atletico, former Chelsea striker Diego Costa starts up front alongside Joao Felix so Alvaro Morata is named on the bench.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Liverpool
Adrian, Alexander Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino
Subs: Lonergan, Fabinho, Milner, Minamino, Lallana, Origi, Matip
Atletico Madrid
Oblak, Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Lodi, Koke, Saul, Thomas, Correa, Costa, Felix
Subs: Adan, Gimenez, Morata, Lemar, Llorente, Carrasco, Vrsaljko