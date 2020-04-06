Liverpool ready to battle Man Utd for 23-y/o star as Klopp eyes £88m double swoop
Liverpool are ready to do-battle with Manchester United over the signing of Denis Zakaria as Jurgen Klopp eyes an £88m double swoop on Borussia Monchengladbach this summer, according to reports in Germany via the Express.
Klopp has raided his homeland several times in the past and it looks as though the Liverpool boss is ready to go shopping in Germany once again this summer as he looks to further strengthen the champions-elect.
Zakaria has developed into one of the most exciting young defensive midfielders in the Bundesliga since joining Monchengladbach from Young Boys in 2017 and he’s already racked up 24 caps for the Swiss national team.
The 6ft 2in star has caught the eye of several clubs with the Express citing a report from the German Express that claims Liverpool have joined the likes of Manchester United and Spurs in the race to sign Zakaria ahead of the summer window.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be extremely active in the market over the coming months as he looks to try and turn United into challengers again and Zakaria would be a superb long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic if the Manchester giants could lure him to Old Trafford.
However, Man Utd will face stiff competition from Liverpool as Klopp is seemingly eyeing a move for the 23-year-old with Adam Lallana and James Milner both coming towards the end of their Anfield careers.
The report says Zakaria’s contract has just two years left to run so Monchengladbach could be willing to cash-in if an offer worth in the region of £40m is put on the table and is looks like Liverpool and Man Utd are ready to do-battle over a deal.
Klopp is also expected to bring in a new striker this summer to add competition for Roberto Firmino up front and the Express claims Liverpool are also plotting a move to sign Monchengladbach hitman Thuram.
The 22-year-old Frenchman has provided 10 goals and 9 assists in his 33 appearances in all competitions so far this season and his impressive form has seemingly attracted interest from the reigning European champions.
The German Express says Liverpool are eyeing a stunning double swoop on Monchengladbach but warn it will cost around £88m [€100m] to sign Zakaria and Thuram so the Reds will need to be prepared to dig deep if they want to lure both players to Merseyside.
We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks but it looks like clubs are still making plans ahead of the summer window despite the huge uncertainty around when the current 2019/20 campaign will be concluded.