Club CEO confirms Man Utd interest as Red Devils look to secure £36m deal

Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar has confirmed Manchester United have joined Real Madrid in the hunt for Donny van de Beek as the Red Devils look to pull off a £36m swoop this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Van de Beek emerged as one of the most exciting young playmakers in European football last season after helping Ajax secure a league and cup double while he was also instrumental in their march to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The 23-year-old has continued to impress this campaign with 10 goals and 11 assists in his 37 appearances in all competitions while he’s earned 10 caps for Holland at international level and his potential has alerted some of the worlds most powerful clubs.

Real Madrid have long been touted as the front-runners for van de Beek’s signature with the Daily Mail claiming the Spanish giants were initially aiming to finalise a £49m deal before the crisis hit football three months ago.

Transfer fees are expected to drop this summer and it appears Madrid will now face stiff competition for van de Beek as Ajax CEO van der Sar has confirmed his former club, Manchester United, are also showing a keen interest in the midfielder.

Van der Sar is quoted by the Daily Mail as telling Dutch outlet NOS:

‘It’s clear that clubs like Real Madrid and are Manchester United are showing interest in Donny van de Beek.’

Ajax are keen to keep hold of van de Beek – who came through the youth ranks at the Amsterdam outfit – but with just two years left on his contract and the likes of United and Madrid circling, a move looks likely this summer.

The Daily Mail claims that Man Utd are keen to secure a cut-price £36m deal for the Holland international and it would be an excellent piece of business if they could fend off competition from Madrid to get an agreement over the line.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to strengthen his ranks this summer as he looks to build a title-challenging squad again and van de Beek would be a superb addition if they could lure him to Old Trafford.

The Dutchman is predominantly an attacking midfielder but he is also comfortable playing in a deeper position. With Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Scott McTominay also at his disposal, it would be interesting to see how Solskjaer would line-up if Man Utd win the race for van de Beek this summer.