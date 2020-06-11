Arsenal told they can sign key target for £44.8m but face competition from Man Utd

Thomas Partey’s father has made it clear Arsenal can sign the Atletico Madrid midfielder if they meet his £44.8m release clause but the Gunners could face competition from Manchester United, according to the Metro.

Partey has been with Atletico since joining their youth system in 2012 and he’s developed through the ranks to become a key part of Diego Simeone’s starting eleven in recent years having racked-up 174 first team appearances.

However, the 26-year-old’s future is in serious doubt as, despite Atletico’s best attempts to tie him down to a new contract, Partey has so far refused to sign a new deal and his situation has alerted clubs here in the Premier League.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for the Ghanaian international in recent months with widespread reports suggesting that Mikel Arteta has made Partey his number one transfer target this summer.

The Metro says Arteta is keen to take Partey to the Emirates Stadium as he sees the box-to-box midfielder as the ideal addition to strengthen an Arsenal side that has struggled to compete at the top level once again this season.

Partey’s father, Jacob, admitted last month that the Gunners have held talks with the midfielder about a potential move to North London and he’s now confirmed a deal can be done if the players’ release clause is met.

However, Partey senior has suggested Arsenal aren’t the only club in the running for his son’s signature with the Metro reporting that Manchester United are also showing an interest in luring the Atletico star to England.

Jacob Partey is quoted by the Metro as saying on radio station SilverFM:

‘My son’s current club Atletico Madrid has a release clause in Partey’s deal…this means that any club which shows interest in signing him must meet those demands,’ ‘So any team which meets Atletico’s demand will be able to sign my son and not specifically Arsenal as rumoured in a section of the media. ‘I always call my son and he is of age to decide on a move…I am ready to support his decision.’

The Metro says Partey’s release clause is set at £44.8m [€50m] but the likes of Arsenal and United may try and drive the price down as the player is just one year left on his contract and is refusing to sign an extension.

Partey would be a superb signing for Arsenal if they could win the race for his signature as they desperately need a dominant presence in midfield and the Ghana star would be a big upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi.

However, Man Utd are seemingly also in the hunt and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be busy in the market this summer building a squad capable of challenging for top honours again next season.

Arsenal appear to have the most serious interest but United have the financial firepower to blow the Londoners away so it will be interesting to see what happens if Solskjaer’s step-up his pursuit of Partey over the coming weeks.