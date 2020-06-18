Tottenham team news update: Mourinho confirms triple boost ahead of Man Utd clash

Tottenham Hotspur get back to Premier League action following the three-month break when they welcome Manchester United to north London on Friday night.

Ahead of the game, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has been speaking to journalists via a Zoom conference call this afternoon and he’s provided the latest news on the fitness of several members of his squad.

The enforced break has given some key Tottenham players time to recover from injuries and Mourinho has confirmed Harry Kane will start against Man Utd having overcome a serious hamstring problem.

Kane was set to miss the rest of the campaign after tearing his hamstring against Southampton on New Year’s Day but the striker is now available for selection – although Mourinho doesn’t know if he’s ready to play the full 90 minutes yet.

Mourinho also confirmed that Hueng-min Son will start against United having recovered from arm surgery while Moussa Sissoko is also set to feature after overcoming a knee injury.

The Tottenham boss is quoted as saying by the Evening Standard:

“The three players who had surgery – Sissoko, Kane and Son – are going to start,” Mourinho said ahead of the visit of his former club. “Harry Kane hasn’t played football for more than six months. He is working extremely well. I can tell you no problem, he’s going to start the game. Does Harry have 90, 80, 70, 60 minutes? I don’t know. “Only the game will tell us that. Is he on the top of his form? We don’t know. It’s not a little training session with our friends from Norwich that’s going to tell us the answer. But for him he’s around 6 months without playing a football match but he works extremely well. He’s an amazing professional and he’s going to start tomorrow.”

It means Tottenham will have three players back to face United that wouldn’t have been available back in March so the enforced break actually helped the Londoners get some key men fit again.

However, there isn’t such positive news on Giovani Lo Celso as Mourinho says the midfielder is a doubt for the game tomorrow night due to a fitness issue that’s hampered him for the past few months.

Japhet Tanganga has been ruled out of the visit of Man Utd tomorrow with a back injury while Dele Alli is suspended after being slapped with a one-game ban by the FA for a controversial social media post.

Tottenham head into tomorrow game sitting eighth in the Premier League table but can move to within just one point of fifth placed Man Utd with a win over their rivals in north London.