[Teams] Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United: Confirmed line-ups

Premier League football continues as Tottenham entertain Manchester United in north London this evening.

Jose Mourinho is boosted by the return to fitness of Harry Kane after he recovered from a hamstring injury during the suspension and the striker leads the line up front for Spurs tonight. Hueng-min Son is also fit to return after overcoming a broken arm.

Steven Bergwijn starts in Tottenham’s attack along with Erik Lamela while Moussa Sissoko is fit to return in midfield alongside Harry Winks. Eric Dier gets the nod alongside Davinson Sanchez in defence so Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen settle for places on the bench.

Man Utd welcome Marcus Rashford back into the starting eleven as he joins Anthony Martial and Daniel James in attack. Odoin Ighalo and Mason Greenwood are options from the substitutes bench.

Paul Pogba also misses out on a starting spot as United opt for Scott McTominay, Fred and Bruno Fernandes in midfield. Victor Lindelof partners Harry Maguire in defence with Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the full-back positions.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Lloris, Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Lamela, Bergwijn, Son, Kane

Subs: Gazzaniga, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sessegnon, White, Skipp, Gedson, Ndombele, Lo Celso

Man Utd

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; James, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

Subs: Romero, Bailly, Williams, Pogba, Matic, Mata, Lingard, Ighalo, Greenwood