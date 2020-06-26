[Videos] Inside Liverpool’s title party as players celebrate winning Premier League

The Liverpool squad celebrated at a Merseyside hotel after watching the club secure the Premier League title on Thursday night.

The Reds have enjoyed another stunning campaign having won 28 of their 31 games so far and put themselves on the brink of winning the title after thrashing Crystal Palace 4-0 at Anfield on Wednesday night.

That victory put Liverpool 23-points clear of second-placed Manchester City with seven games remaining so Pep Guardiola’s side had to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to delay Liverpool’s coronation for another week.

However, after a superb free-kick from Kevin De Bruyne had cancelled out Christian Pulisic’s opener, Willian scored from the penalty spot in the 78th minute to seal a 2-1 win for Chelsea.

The result meant Liverpool were finally crowned champions and videos have been shared on social media showing the players celebrating together after gathering at a Merseyside hotel to watch the events unfold at Stamford Bridge.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah are among the players who’ve uploaded footage of the squad celebrating at their title party while Virgil van Dijk was mobbed by his team mates as he was interviewed by BT Sport [footage below].

It wasn’t just the players who were in jubilant mood as thousands of Liverpool supporters descended on Anfield to celebrate in the streets and it was certainly a party atmosphere on Merseyside last night with flares and fireworks being set-off.

Obviously the governments social distancing guidelines weren’t exactly being adhered to but you can understand Liverpool fans wanting to celebrate after the club wrapped-up their first league title in 30 years.

Liverpool will now be given a guard of honour by Man City at the Etihad next week and Jurgen Klopp will want his players to focus on finishing the season strongly to set a new Premier League points total record.

Watch footage of the Liverpool players celebrating their title below:

Just enjoy it. The best video you’ll see. pic.twitter.com/nJcIg6X2iT — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) June 25, 2020

Champeones! 🔴 The celebrations are well underway in Liverpool! Virgil van Dijk joins #PLTonight along with the rest of the Liverpool squad! Sorry @RioFerdy5.. pic.twitter.com/knGmhhv6sK — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 25, 2020