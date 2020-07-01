Duo ruled out as Klopp makes 1 key change | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Man City

Liverpool take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker has been a key part of this title winning Liverpool side so he’s expected to keep his place in goal with Adrian once again on the bench.

Defence: Liverpool were dealt a blow ahead of the game after it was confirmed Joel Matip has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury that he sustained shortly after football returned last month.

James Milner is also struggling with a thigh injury that kept him out of the win over Crystal Palace last week so Andrew Robertson is set to continue at left-back after making a successful return from a knock.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will no doubt keep his place at right-back while Virgil van Dijk will once again marshal the Liverpool back four. Dejan Lovren is an option for Klopp but I think Joe Gomez will keep his place alongside van Dijk.

Midfield: Jordan Henderson will lead Liverpool out for the first time since they clinched the Premier League title while Fabinho should keep his place in the holding role after putting in a superb display against Palace last time out.

Gini Wijnaldum will be hoping to keep his place in the middle of the park but Naby Keita is pushing for a recall and Klopp may decide to give the Guinea international a run out against Man City tomorrow.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may have to settle for a place among the substitutes while youngsters Harvey Elliot and Curtis Jones should also keep their places in the Liverpool squad.

Attack: The Merseysiders have secured the title so Klopp would be forgiven for giving some of his key men a rest but Liverpool still have plenty of records to break and they’ll want to make a statement against former champs Man City.

Therefore, I expect Klopp to go with his big guns in attack with Mohamed Salah keeping his place on the right and Sadio Mane on the left with the duo once again supporting Roberto Firmino.

Divock Origi will be an option from the bench along with Takumi Minamino but Xherdan Shaqiri remains on the sidelines with an on-going calf injury.

Here is how I think Liverpool will line up: