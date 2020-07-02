[Teams] Man City vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from the Etihad

Liverpool will walk out for the first time as Premier League champions when they take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium this evening.

Pep Guardiola makes three changes from the side that lost at Chelsea with Eric Garcia recalled to start alongside Aymeric Laporte in the middle of the City back four. Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy occupy the full-back positions.

Rodri starts along with Ilkay Gundogan in midfield and Kevin De Bruyne captains Man City this evening with David Silva on the bench. Gabriel Jesus starts up front with Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden offering support meaning Bernado and Riyad Mahrez must settle for places on the bench.

Jurgen Klopp has named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Crystal Palace last time out. Joe Gomez continues alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of defence with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson in the full-back positions.

Jordan Henderson captains the Liverpool side and starts in midfield alongside Fabinho and Gini Wijnaldum meaning Naby Keita is named on the bench alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner.

Klopp has gone with his big guns in attack as Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah support Roberto Firmino so Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino are named among the substitutes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man City

Ederson, Walker, Garcia, Laporte, Mendy, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Jesus, Sterling.

Subs: Bravo, Stones, Zinchenko, Bernardo, D.Silva, Mahrez, Cancelo, Otamendi, Doyle.

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Adrian, Williams, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Origi