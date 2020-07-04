[Teams] Man Utd vs Bournemouth: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will be looking to crash the top four with a win when they take on Bournemouth at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Brighton last week. United have been handed a double boost with both Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes passed fit to start despite reports of the pair picking up knocks in training yesterday.

David De Gea keeps goal once again while Aaron Wan-Bissaka lines-up alongside Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire meaning Eric Bailly has to settle for a place on the bench. Luke Shaw also keeps his place at left-back ahead of Brandon Williams.

Nemanja Matic is rewarded for his recent good form with another start in the Man Utd midfield so Scott McTominay and Fred have to make-do with places among the substitutes this afternoon.

Mason Greenwood retains his place in the United attack and he’s joined by Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial so Daniel James, Juan Mata and Odion Ighalo are once again named on the bench.

As for Bournemouth, Dominic Solanke joins Josh King and Junior Stanislas in attack while Nathan Ake once again marshals the back four.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford, Martial

Subs: Bailly, Mata, Andreas Pereira, Fred, James, Romero, Ighalo, McTominay, Williams.

Bournemouth

Ramsdale, Smith, Ake, Kelly, Rico, Brooks, Lewis Cook, Lerma, Stanislas, King, Solanke.

Subs: Boruc, Gosling, Surman, Danjuma, Stacey, Harry Wilson, Billing, Travers, Surridge.