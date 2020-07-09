[Teams] Aston Villa vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Villa Park

Manchester United will be looking to continue their winning run of form when they take on Aston Villa at Villa Park this evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named an unchanged line-up yet again after Victor Lindelof was passed fit having picked up a back issue last time out. The Swede starts alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of the defence while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw keep their places in the full-back positions.

Nemanja Matic once again starts along with Paul Pogba in midfield so Scott McTominay and Fred have to settle for places on the bench while Bruno Fernandes keeps his place in the attacking midfield role. Juan Mata and Andreas Pereira are therefore among the Manchester United subs.

Mason Greenwood keeps his place on the wing after scoring twice for United against Bournemouth at the weekend while Marcus Rashford once again supports Anthony Martial so Odion Ighalo and Daniel James are on the bench.

As for Aston Villa, Jack Grealish leads them out as he supports Mbwana Samatta in attack and Tyrone Mings marshals the back four.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Aston Villa

Reina, Konsa, Hause, Mings, Taylor, El Ghazi, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Trezeguet, Grealish, Samatta

Subs: Lansbury, Nakamba, Hourihane, Jota, Guilbert, Nyland, Elmohamady, Vassilev, Davis

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford, Martial

Subs: Bailly, Mata, Andreas Pereira, Fred, James, Romero, Ighalo, McTominay, Williams