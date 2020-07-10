Key man ruled out as Klopp makes 4 changes | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Burnley

Liverpool will look to edge closer to the 100-point mark with a win over Burnley at Anfield on Saturday afternoon. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker is certain to keep his place between the sticks tomorrow afternoon as he’s one of Liverpool’s key players so Adrian will have to settle for a place among the substitutes once again.

Defence: Liverpool will be without Joel Matip as he’s been ruled out for the rest of the season with a foot injury but Dejan Lovren is back in contention after missing recent games with a knock. However, I expect Joe Gomez to retain his place alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of the back four.

Andrew Robertson was given a rest against Brighton after picking up a calf issue last weekend but the Scottish international should return to the starting line-up tomorrow. Youngster Neco Williams will make way and while Klopp may be tempted to give him a run-out at right-back I still expect Trent Alexander-Arnold to start against Burnley.

Midfield: Liverpool have been dealt a blow with the news that Jordan Henderson has been ruled out for their final four matches after suffering a knee injury during the win at Brighton on Wednesday night.

Fabinho is therefore expected to be recalled after the Brazilian international was given a rest in midweek while James Milner could come in for Gini Wijnaldum in the middle of the park as Klopp continues to rotate his squad.

Naby Keita put-in another impressive performance last time out and he should now get a run in the team with Henderson injured. Youngster Curtis Jones will also be hoping to see more game-time over the coming games but I think he’ll have to settle for a place on the bench tomorrow.

Attack: Klopp gave Sadio Mane a breather on Wednesday night so he should be recalled against Burnley this weekend with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain the man making way.

Mohamed Salah is gunning for the Golden Boot after scoring a brace in midweek so I don’t think he’ll be rested while Roberto Firmino should once again lead the line up front for Liverpool.

Divock Origi will be an option from the bench along with Takumi Minamino, Harvey Elliott and the fit-again Xherdan Shaqiri so Klopp has depth if he wants to freshen things up.

Here is how I think Liverpool will line up: