[Teams] Man Utd vs Southampton: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United can go third with a win when they take on Southampton at Old Trafford this evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has once again named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Aston Villa at the weekend so Victor Lindelof lines-up alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of the back four with David De Gea in goal.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw start in the full-back positions while Nemanja Matic retains his place in midfield so Scott McTominay must settle for a place on the Man Utd bench once again. Paul Pogba gets another chance to continue his excellent form having scored last time out and the Frenchman will link-up with Bruno Fernandes once again this evening.

Youngster Mason Greenwood get another chance to impress having put-in some superb displays recently and he’ll support Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in the Manchester United front line against Southampton.

That means Odion Ighalo must make-do with a place on the bench along with Daniel James, Juan Mata, Fred and Andreas Pereira so Solskjaer has plenty of options to choose from if he wants to freshen things up.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

de Gea, Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, Matic, Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

Subs: Bailly, Mata, Andreas Pereira, Fred, James, Romero, Ighalo, McTominay, Williams.

Southampton

McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond, Ings, Adams

Subs: Vestergaard, Long, Obafemi, Hojbjerg, Smallbone, Gunn, Vokins, Danso, Ferry