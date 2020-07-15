[Teams] Newcastle vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups from St James’ Park

Tottenham will be looking to boost their Europa League hopes with a win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park this evening.

Jose Mourinho has named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Arsenal on Sunday afternoon so Davinson Sanchez keeps his place alongside Toby Alderweireld in the middle of the defence.

Serge Aurier still starts at right-back despite the death of his brother earlier this week and Ben Davies keeps his place at left-back with Hugo Lloris in goal. It means Jan Vertonghen must settle for a place on the bench once again.

Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko keep their places in midfield along with Giovanni Lo Celso so Gedson Fernandes and Oliver Skipp are named among the substitutes but there is no Tanguy Ndombele in the Tottenham squad.

Hueng-min Son and Lucas Moura support Harry Kane in the Tottenham attack with Erik Lamela and Steven Bergwin on the bench as Dele Alli once again misses out with a muscle injury.

As for Newcastle, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin support Dwight Gayle in attack while Nabil Bentaleb lines-up against his former side.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Newcastle

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Fernandez, Yedlin, Saint-Maximin, Shelvey, Bentaleb, Ritchie, Almiron, Gayle

Subs: Joelinton, Muto, Manquillo, Lazaro, Darlow, Atsu, M.Longstaff, Allan, Young

Tottenham

Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Lucas, Son, Kane

Subs: Gazzaniga, Tanganga, Vertonghen, White, Sessegnon, Skipp, Gedson, Lamela, Bergwin