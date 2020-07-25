Leicester vs Man Utd preview | Confirmed team news | Expected line-ups | Prediction

Champions League football is at stake when Manchester United take on Leicester City at the King Power on final day of the Premier League season.

United missed the chance to secure a top four place after being held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham at Old Trafford on Wednesday night but they still sit in pole position heading into the final game of the campaign on Sunday.

The Red Devils are currently third on goal difference from Chelsea but with fifth-placed Leicester just one point adrift, United need to avoid defeat to book a place in the Champions League while victory would secure third.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows how much is riding on the outcome of this game so he’ll be desperate not to slip-up but it’s not going to be easy against a Leicester side who will be devastated to miss out on Champions League football.

The Foxes sat comfortably in third for much of the season and looked nailed on to finish in the top four but they’ve really struggled since football returned in June so Brendan Rodgers will be determined to beat United tomorrow and reclaim a place in Europe’s elite competition.

Team news

Man Utd will assess the fitness of Luke Shaw after he missed the last three matches with an ankle problem but Solskjaer will give the left-back every opportunity to prove he’s ready to return.

Eric Bailly will also face a late fitness check after missing the draw with Villa due to concussion but Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are certain to miss the game tomorrow afternoon.

Solskjaer may decide to freshen things up with Daniel James and Scott McTominay among those pushing for recalls.

Leicester have no fresh injury concerns to worry about but James Maddison remains out with a hip injury while Ben Chilwell will miss the game due to an on-going foot problem.

Christian Fuchs is out for around three months with a hip injury and Caglar Soyuncu remains suspended.

Expected line-ups

Predicted score

Leicester 1-1 Man Utd: Leicester are at home so that should give them confidence to get the win they need to secure a top four finish, however, they have a poor record against Manchester United having won just one of the last 13 meetings at the King Power.

The visitors looked like they were running on empty against Villa in midweek so Solskjaer will hope the threat of missing out on Champions League football will give them an added boost tomorrow. We should expect a tense game with so much riding on it but I have a feeling it will end in a nervy 1-1 draw, which will be enough for United.